Judge’s Humanitarian Instruction, Settlement of 36 Year Salary Case – News18 Bangla

Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: Addicted body. The corners of the eyes are glittering. Tears are stuck with a lot of effort. In the first week of April, the 8-year-old may remember the words heard from the mouth of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in the 16th sitting. “There is still justice. Don’t worry. You will get a fair trial …. ” Justice Abhijit Ganguly made a remark to the 6-year-old former teacher during the hearing of the arrears case.

Bengali teacher has not been paid for 25 years. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay disposed of the 36-year-old case by ordering to settle all the salary areas. Shyamoli Ghosh joined Shampur High School in Howrah in 1986 as a Bengali teacher. The problem started in 1980. After working for only four years, the headmaster of the school told him that he would not have to come again. The headmaster used to take him out with people even if he went to the school. Shyamoli Devi filed a case in the Calcutta High Court in 1986.

He retired in 2005. Although he was not allowed to enter the school that year. In 2013, the High Court directed Justice Ashok Kumar Das to pay all the salaries and pensions of the teachers. Although the pension was given after that instruction, the Board of Secondary Education did not pay the salary. The year goes by. The teacher’s case has not been resolved. He took part in the hearing of the case himself without a lawyer due to financial difficulties. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, after seeing the seventy-six-year-old woman, finally accepted the petition for speedy hearing of her case.

Former law minister Rabilal Maitra questioned on his behalf. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was angry that the old woman did not get her due despite the order of the High Court. On Thursday, Justice Gangopadhyay directed the board to pay all the salaries including arrears. Of which, since 2013, it has been asked to deposit money with 10% interest. The school education commission will settle his debt within the next eight weeks. After 36 years of unequal struggle, the old lady, the teacher, cried after hearing the court order. There were tears in the eyes of his CA student. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said, “I cannot return the old man who came to my house empty-handed.”

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 06, 2022, 06:51 IST

