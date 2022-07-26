‘Judiciary is not so strong’, judge rejects contempt of court complaint on Mamata’s comments – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Calcutta High Court did not accept the complaint of contempt of court based on Mamata Banerjee’s comments Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also made some comments about the role of the court while speaking on the SSC corruption allegations at the Nazrul Manch function on Monday.

Several lawyers, including BJP leader Tarunjyoti Tiwari, drew the attention of Justice Vivek Chowdhury in Calcutta High Court using the Chief Minister’s comment. Attempts were made to charge the Chief Minister with contempt of court However, Justice Chowdhury did not want to give importance to that complaint However, he made some significant comments

In view of the comments made by the Chief Minister, Justice Chowdhury said, ‘Judiciary is not so fast. The backbone of the judiciary is straight. Some comments from outsiders will not affect him. I myself saw what he said I believe in honesty and fairness. These comments were made before a retired Chief Justice. Even the retired Chief Justice did not find anything in contempt of court in this comment!

Justice Chowdhury also said, ‘This is also a case with five other cases. I judged him and ordered him. Anyone who is unhappy with my order can challenge it. At the end of the day I go to sleep in peace.’

Justice Chowdhury said to pull his beard in this matter by making this comment As a result, those lawyers could not even file a case for contempt of court

Incidentally, the Bankshal Court ordered Partha Chattopadhyay to be admitted to SSKM Hospital after his arrest by the ED. ED moves HC objecting to state minister’s treatment at SSKM Based on that case, Justice Vivek Chowdhury ordered Partha Chattopadhyay to be taken to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for medical examination.

Tags: Calcutta High Court, Mamata Banerjee