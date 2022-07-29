Judiciary will not digest the comments of prominent important leaders warned Calcutta High Court “Judiciary will not digest the comments of ‘prominent important’ leaders” warning of the court! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The jobs of the teachers are blocked due to the court. The Calcutta High Court has given a stern warning to the leaders who commented on the court case. Why the process of 25000 jobs has not started? Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay raised a counter question. He said, “Judiciary will not always digest the comments of important political leaders. It will take action if necessary.”

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has practically warned the important political leaders of the state. Today, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay severely criticized the leaders’ comments involving the court on various issues. The High Court reprimanded the leaders for making flippant comments on matters pending before the court. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday issued a stern warning to ‘prominent important political leaders’ without naming any specific leader or leader.

In a recent public meeting, a prominent political figure said that “18,000 teaching jobs are ready, they cannot be given because of the court”. In this regard, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay issued a warning to political figures in the hearing of an appointment related case today. At the same time, the court directed the state education secretary to send the documents related to this job in detail.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the release of the new recruitment list of ninth-tenth on this day. The list has been asked to be published by August 16. In addition to this, the judge wants to know, ‘who was called in the interview beyond the specified ratio? Who among these additional candidates have received the letter of recommendation?’ Besides, the data room of SSC is not opening completely now”, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also ordered.

Incidentally, there have been fresh allegations of corruption in the recruitment of SSC teachers. As soon as the detailed merit list was published, the job seekers drew the attention of the High Court with the complaint of corruption. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay allowed the new case.

It has been alleged that reservation rules were not followed in the recruitment of SSC 9th-10th teachers. It has been alleged that several people who were not named in the merit list and who were at the bottom of the merit list, jumped to the top of the list. On July 14, SSC released the merit list with number division. After that some of the job seekers made this complaint. They demanded to publish a new merit list. After that, the School Service Commission had to get into trouble in the court today on this issue.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 29, 2022, 19:14 IST

