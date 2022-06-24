

#Kolkata: Today was the last day of the current session. The last lagna of the session is present. Thanksgiving is upon us, which means the holiday season is in full swing. But it was the opposition legislator who revived the seemingly normal assembly environment. However, he is not a member of the BJP. On Friday, ISF’s Nowsad Siddiqui practically bowled out the ruling party MLAs in the assembly.

Most of the Trinamool MLAs present in the assembly knew that June Malia, the Trinamool MLA and actress of Midnapore, also had her birthday in June and today. However, on the last day of the Badal session of the Legislative Assembly, ISF MLA Nowsad went to give a vote of thanks and wished Jun a happy birthday. The MLAs and ministers of the ruling party were surprised to see that

Read more: Babita will get the full salary of the daughter of the minister, along with the job! Directions of the High Court

On the last day of the current session, following the rules of the assembly, ISF MLA Nowsad Siddiqui spoke on the motion of thanks. Thanking the introductory principal, Nowsad said, “Today is the happy birthday of one of the members of this majestic house. He is Trinamool’s Jun Malia 7 First of all, I would like to wish him a happy birthday and thank him.

Before the end of Nowsad’s speech, the rest of the members of the Legislative Assembly were looking at Jun Malia, a celebrity MLA from Trinamool’s Medinipur sitting on the treasury bench. And, in the eyes of so many members of the meeting, June is a bit shy and busy handling the situation. Now, after making the whole assembly very juicy, Nowsad is looking at June and smiling softly. The curious eyes of the opposition bench from the treasury then looked at Jun and Nowsad. June is busy with her mobile search with a soft smile on her face.

Read more: A petrol pump involved in the Bogutui incident, shocking information in the chargesheet

June himself was a little surprised to hear that Nowshad was remembering his birthday He got up from his seat and received the greetings from Nowsad But by then, rumors were rife among grassroots legislators on the Treasury bench. Trinamool legislators were uneasy at the time, thinking that they did not know, or did not notice, the birthday of the party’s celebrity teammate. The discomfort was compounded by the fact that an opposition MLA had earlier wished Jun a happy birthday. Minister Humayun Kabir smiled and said, “We are not getting news but …”, Kabir looked at June and laughed.

At the end of the session, Jun Malia and Nowsad Siddiqui took pictures together Actress MLA thanked Nowsad for wishing her a happy birthday However, many of the legislators present after Nowshad greeted June

Nowsad said, ‘Every morning I use Facebook-Twitter According to that source, several MLAs are on my friends list on Facebook I found out on Facebook in the morning that today is June 8, Malia’s birthday So I thought I would greet him when he was in the assembly. ‘ Jun Malia, however, did not say anything about Nawsad’s greetings separately He was busy thanking the MLAs of the party and the opposition

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 24, 2022, 18:14 IST

Tags: June Malia, Naushad Siddiqui