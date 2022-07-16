Jungle Mahal, Rammohan Sammilani will meet the taste of the forest on the streets of Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bengal’s Durga Puja got UNESCO heritage status So the interest around this year’s Durga Puja is all over the world. Sukiya Street is getting ready to put up shelves for this time’s puja. Sukiya Street’s Rammohan Sammilani is ready to surprise right from the opening of the Puja theme. Ram Mohan Sammilani will show the world of jungle girl in this puja. The people of the state are used to seeing the worship of ministers in the past few years This time the minister himself is the brand ambassador of a puja in Bengal. Rammohan Sammilani is making jungle girl Birbaha Hansada the brand ambassador for this year’s puja.

The puja theme of Rammohan Sammilani in Sukiya Street is going to be inaugurated on Saturday. The puja theme is going to be inaugurated at Jhargram, 181 km from the city This theme of the puja is going to be inaugurated today at Rabindra Kanne Jaher Than Ghensa in Jhargram. The theme of the puja is being inaugurated three months before the puja. Jangalmahal has a distinct look with soil, trees, hills, springs, tribal society, their folk art culture. To which people from far and wide run. Just as the city has a relationship with brick-wood-stone, the forest palace has a different relationship with the green forest. And this time the smell of the forest is being brought to the puja premises of the Rammohan Sammilani in North Kolkata. The theme of the puja is revealed this time, at the source of the theme.

Acharya Prafulla Chandra Road of North Kolkata will be brought to Jhargram, Banshpahari, Belpahari, Bhulbheda, Jamboni, Shilda, Nayagram, Gopivallabhpur and many other places known and unknown pictures. And Minister Birbaha Hansda became the chief adviser of this puja. Club member and former MP Kunal Ghosh will be there. The puja of Rammohan Sammilani of Sukiya Street will be 78 years old this year. They are doing the puja as the theme of ‘jungle girl’s world’. Taapsee Saha Chakraborty is the artist of this puja.

Who will gradually create the world of jungle girl. Over the next three months, this world will be built on the pitched streets of Sukiya Street. Munda, Lodha, Shabar, Kurmi, Bagdi, Kheria will all be present in that puja. So the theme of the puja is being unveiled today where their cultural identity has emerged The minister will hand over the soil to the artist Trees will be brought. And with that the puja premises of Ram Mohan Sammilani will be decorated Anirban Sengupta, one of the members of Rammohan Sammilani, said that Jangalmahal artists will also be present in their puja this time. Dhamsa, madal, dhaka, kansar, forest and the smell of smoke will become one in the city and forest.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 16, 2022, 09:01 IST

Tags: Durga Puja 2022