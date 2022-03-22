Justice Abhijit Ganguly is at the top of the list, but why? Details – News18 Bangla

Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: The dialogue of the judge of the popular Hindi film was … The government, the police, the administration will listen but the court will listen. And will give justice. In search of this hope, people still run to the court as a last resort. A case or trial leaves a mark on people’s minds. Where confidence, trust, faith begins. Likes and dislikes even after that. Dear Justice, the phrase is relevant here (Calcutta High Court).

In fact, if you ask your favorite statesman, favorite actor, favorite cricketer, favorite footballer, favorite food, all people have one or the other answer. This time, the judge was added to the chapter of that ‘favorite’ list of Bengalis, probably on Monday. Monday’s incident in Court Room 16 of the Calcutta High Court is fueling speculation. Justice Abhijit Ganguly performed all the judicial functions in this house. Multiple cases related to school service are in his bench. The clock is ticking. At that time, the case related to the transfer irregularity of Raiganj Coronation School was over like on Monday, the judge has also fixed the date of the next hearing.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also made remarks in front of SSC, state and school lawyers in the courtroom which was full of irregularities. His remarks were “remember there is a judiciary in India.” Such an idea has spread in the minds of the people all over the state. Then his client’s statement was heard in a packed courtroom. “Sir, file a case in the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, not Justice ‘A’ or Justice ‘B’. This is where I will get proper justice.” Hearing such remarks, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay himself fell into some uneasiness.

This is not the end, lawyer Anjan Bhattacharya said, his client is a teacher in Thakurpukur. He was not getting salary due to arrears of child care leave for a long time. Problems since 2016. Earlier, the order of another bench of the High Court was not addressed. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the bench and disposed of everything within 20 days. The judge commented on the incident knowing that there could be no better news than this. The judge also disposed of the case of Thakurpukur teacher. Many of the SSC activists have even posted posters on social media in the districts, said Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The useless commission cannot appoint even in 7 years. Group C, Group D, Ninth-Tenth grade teacher recruitment, CBI probe to find corruption. In the last few years, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has repeatedly made headlines.

His judgment in irregularities and opacity may have touched the hearts of thousands of candidates. That is why he is ahead in the confidence and trust of the plaintiffs after receiving the letter marks as the beloved judge. It would not be uncommon to say so, at least on Monday, when the remarks of the court were added. He has the authority to decide the matter. Therefore, not all cases can be settled in the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay for natural reasons.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 22, 2022, 10:22 IST

