Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Justice thanks CM for giving teaching job to cancer patient – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving a teaching job to Soma Das, a cancer patient. “I made a request,” he said. I asked the top government officials to consider. I learned that Soma had joined the school. I thank the Chief Minister for making it effective. I am very happy. “

Read more– ‘I’m on the side’, Mamta called the daughter of the couple killed in Bhabanipur! Assurance of speedy investigation

Apart from this, on the initiative of Justice Gangopadhyay, an indigenous student was able to take the secondary examination. State lawyer Supriya Chatterjee said that after studying in the dormitory for only three months, the student got 75% marks in the secondary examination this time. Hearing this, the judge remarked, “Is that so? Great. It is good to hear this news today. I want to talk to the student in court. Bring him on the day of the next hearing

Tags: Calcutta High Court



