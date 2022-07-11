Jyoti Basu’s Memorial Speech

#Kolkata: Never talk about his politics or his personal relationship with her. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury was speaking on Jyoti Basu. In the hall, the listeners are also listening to Jyoti Babu with one mind. Suddenly the rhythm stopped. A listener suddenly came down from the audience seat. Went to the stage. Sitaram started saying something to Yechury. Yechury also stopped his speech and started talking to the audience. Rumors have also started in the hall. What happened? This time he handed a note to the general secretary. There was a huge curiosity among the audience sitting in the auditorium at that time. What’s going on there? What is written in the note? Why did the general secretary stop speaking? Why aren’t the leaders sitting on the stage saying anything? This time Sitaram himself solved everyone’s curiosity. He said, “He says to speak in Bengali. I had already asked in which language should I speak?”

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury came to deliver a speech at Promod Dasgupta Bhavan in Kolkata on June 8 on the occasion of Jyoti Basu’s birthday. Apart from Sitaram, Biman Basu and CPM state secretary Mohammad Selim were also present as speakers. While delivering the speech, Sitaram asks the audience in which language they want to hear. From the audience came requests to speak in these three languages ​​Bengali, Hindi and English. Biman Basu intervened to solve this problem. He informed that Sitaram will speak in the language in which he is comfortable. Sitaram was speaking English mixed with Hindi. Notes at such times. After that Sitaram said that he had got into trouble even before he spoke so many languages.

Even Jyoti Babu himself called him a ‘terrible man’. Why? He said, “Once in a program I was talking to Jyoti Babu in Bengali, Harkishan Singh was talking to Surjit in Punjabi. And I was talking to the leaders of Andhra Pradesh in my mother tongue Telugu. Seeing that, Jyoti Babu was saying you are very scary. You understand. But the rest don’t understand each other. ” Hearing this, laughter spread in the theater. He then said, “It takes a little longer to speak in English than it does to speak in Bengali.” Anyway, Sitaram started speaking again. This time he added Bengali with English and Hindi.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 11, 2022, 21:42 IST

