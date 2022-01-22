Jyotipriya Mallick || On Friday, ‘Lakshmi’ came to the house of Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick!

#Kolkata: Forest Minister’s ‘Lakshmi’ gain! There was practice all day on Friday which was all around. And the statement of those close to the minister, ‘Lakshmi came home’. The incident started on Friday afternoon. An owl was found in the house of Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick in the Vidhan Sabha building. The minister himself, however, said, ‘That is the lucky owl’.

It is learned that the staff of the minister’s house first saw him. He was sitting on the doorstep. Lakshmi is called an owl. As a result, it is noticed for natural reasons. Later, however, he himself took refuge in the niche of the minister’s house. Although he was seen, the building staff kept an eye on him so that he would not have any problem. And then the curiosity spread who is ‘Lakshmi’ profit! Jyotipriya Mallick, however, says, ‘Lakshmi owl is definitely good. This is the diameter. But as a minister, I can say that it is my job to take the necessary steps to keep any wildlife healthy. ‘ On this day, therefore, the Minister instructed the officials of the department to take proper care of the owls. See if you are healthy.

Incidentally, several officials of the forest department are saying that they are actually nocturnal. Usually not supposed to come out during the day. However, the owl stays in the same building, or it will be seen that it flew from somewhere else. According to forest workers, the Vidhan Sabha building is a traditional house for a long time. There are multiple trees. There are many ideal places for owls to stay in this building according to the architectural style. However, in more practice than all these explanations, ‘Wildlife found refuge in the house of the Minister of Forests! Lakshmi owl again ‘!

Earlier, a ‘Brown Owl’ was found at the beginning of the renovation work of the house where the Trinamool building was located next to the bypass. However, he took refuge on the roof of the building as his wings were injured. Forest officials took him to Salt Lake Hospital. Even then many said that Lakshmi Pecha had come with a good message. And this time Lakshmi owl in the minister’s house.

First published: January 22, 2022, 10:07 IST

