Kailash Vijayvargiya in BJP Bengal: Kailash Vijayvargiya in BJP again

#Kolkata: Kailash Vijayvargiya handed over the responsibility of Bengal to Arvind Menon. BJP did not take any lesson from the mistake? The question is within the state BJP. After the removal of Dilip Ghosh from the post of state BJP president, did Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arvind Menon return to the charge of the state? Naturally, the question has arisen as to whether the charioteer of Kailas, once close to Mukul, is going to be the leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari?

Meanwhile, Rajib Banerjee, who is rumored to be returning to the grassroots, has been appointed as an invited member of the BJP’s National Working Committee. Naturally, the question has started to arise, at what point did Rajiv come to the BJP’s National Working Committee? Again, will the state BJP have to pay the wrong amount? Will the BJP burn its face again? The BJP’s Andre 8 has already spread fears

Rajiv Banerjee and Bharti Ghosh came to the BJP’s National Working Committee. They were given a place in the National Working Committee on the day when Sabyasachi Dutt left the BJP and joined the Trinamool. When Rajiv Banerjee joined the grassroots after Mukul Roy and Sabyasachi Dutt, or was it just a matter of time, did the BJP desperately try to keep Rajiv in the national post to prevent the party from splitting? What message did Rajiv give to BJP even after getting the post?

Muralidhar Sen Lane’s BJP says, “When there was a three-member party in the assembly, the BJP was the real opposition on the ground and when the party has six MLAs in the assembly, the BJP is virtually ‘zero’ on the ground. . “

Other names from Bengal in the BJP’s national working committee are BJP’s all-India co-president Dilip Ghosh, MP Debashree Chowdhury, MP Swapan Dasgupta, Anirban Gangopadhyay, Dinesh Trivedi who left the Trinamool and joined the BJP. Apart from Rajiv Bandyopadhyay, Ashok Lahiri, MP Jayant Roy, MP Rupa Gangopadhyay and Mafuza Khatun are also named as special invited members. On the other hand, the committee also includes leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.