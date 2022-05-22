#Kolkata: The storm knocked down trees on Sardan Avenue. DMG members who have come to cut down trees have to wait a long time as it is too late to disconnect power. The people who have been suffering from traffic jams for a long time are suddenly getting heavy rains in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. The storm knocked down trees in several parts of the city. One of them is on Sardan Avenue. After the tree fell, the road on one side was completely closed. The light post goes up with the tree. Two-lane vehicles continue to drive along the sidewalk, resulting in one-way traffic.

On the other hand, there is a huge traffic jam. People returning to the office also suffer. After some time, the staff of Disaster Management Office came to clean the road. But they have to wait a long time. Because the light was shining on the light post that was uprooted with the tree. Meaning there was electricity connection. As a result, the fallen trees could not be cut down. After some time, the employees of the concerned department came to disconnect the electricity. But by then a lot of time had passed. Traffic congestion continues to increase. People tend to be impatient.

Nitai Samanta, an employee of a private office, said that it took him so long to cut down a small tree in the heart of Kolkata. There is still a whole monsoon left. Biswajit Kundu, a businessman who used to travel on this road every day, said, “I have been standing for an hour. An urgent task was missed. Disaster can happen. But to solve it quickly. In fact, it lacks understanding. He said look at me and said look at me. This is the DMG team that has been waiting for a long time. But the electrician came so late. This is not the only reason for the delay. If something happens elsewhere, it will be too late. “

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 22, 2022, 10:09 IST

