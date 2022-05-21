#Kolkata: Thunderstorms across the city of Kolkata. From noon the sky became black and the clouds came closer. The people of Kolkata felt the strong wind in the afternoon. According to the meteorological department sources, the speed of the Kalavaishakhi storm was 90 kilometers per hour at 4:30 in the afternoon! Naturally, this terrible storm uprooted the trees and there were reports of road closures in several places. The road has been closed due to falling trees on Sardan Avenue. The road was partially closed due to falling trees on Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue in front of Birla Temple. Poet Subhash Metro movement from Tollygunge was stopped.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: May 21, 2022, 17:47 IST

Tags: Kalbaishakhi, Thunderstorm