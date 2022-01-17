Kalighat high profile zone in front of the policeman reckless scooter push! Terrible incident happened – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: It is half past eleven in the morning. A policeman was injured when a reckless scooter hit him during a storm. The incident took place on Monday on the road in front of the high profile zone in Kalighat. According to police sources, a scooter was speeding towards Alipore Jail. Murray broke the signal and pushed a policeman. The armed police personnel were crossing the road while on duty. At that time the scooter suddenly came and hit him. That is why the constable fell on the road.

The policeman got on his feet. The rest of the police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured police constable. After that he was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The scooter driver and the rider behind him immediately tried to flee from the spot. Earlier, police arrested him. Police later arrested the two accused. They did not have helmets on their heads. It is also being investigated whether there were any valid documents at all. The scooter has been confiscated.

Read more: Dilip Ghosh can hear ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Trinamool! What happened suddenly?

The question is, how did the scooter driver break the signal in front of the road in the high profile zone in Kalighat and hit the policeman? Why was the scooter driver riding his bike at the speed of the storm? So did the scooter driver not have valid paperwork?

Read more – Diabetes Harbor sees light on ‘debut model’

A few days ago, a traffic constable was killed in a road accident at Jorabagan. Even then the city did not take education. The reckless bike or Scooty-Raj has yet to come to fruition on Monday. Many policemen are getting injured due to reckless driving. And that is why there are questions about security. Those who are in charge of road safety or security, they are the ones who are losing their lives in road accidents and are ever getting injured. The on-duty traffic sergeants and police personnel of Kolkata have been instructed to start wearing brightly colored jackets and solder lights. So that the driver of a vehicle can see from a distance and understand that the traffic police personnel are on duty on the relevant road. But despite the efforts of the police to pull the speed of reckless bikes, they are not going to be restrained. And that’s why accidents are happening.

Arpita Hazra