Kalyan Banerjee on Bappi Lahiri Death: ‘Bappi Bari Yaa’

#Kolkata: Bappi Lahiri said goodbye after spreading the magic of the tune. But not only the world of music, Bappi Lahiri’s anagona was also in the balcony of politics. He was even a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, Bappi Lahiri contested on a BJP ticket for the Srirampur Lok Sabha seat. Trinamool Congress candidate Kalyan Banerjee had a close fight in that election. Narendra Modi himself came to campaign on behalf of Bappi Lahiri. Said ‘Delhi may kill ko bappi chahiye.’

But Bappi Lahiri also lost in a fierce battle. He lost to Kalyan Bandyopadhyay On the same day, his rival Kalyan Bandyopadhyay expressed his grief over the death of Bappi Lahiri. He said, “Bappi Lahiri is a famous singer and composer. I always respected and loved him. Coincidentally, he was a candidate against me in 2014, that’s another thing. But beyond that he had huge popularity. He was known to the whole world as the jewel of the country. “

However, the slogan of Team Kalyan against Bappi Lahiri was ‘Bappi Bari Ya’ in imitation of ‘Bappi Bari Ya’. Which started from the day of nomination of Kalyan Banerjee. On this day, however, the MP of Serampore has repeatedly lamented that the conversation did not take place after the vote. Rajnath Singh was then the all-India president of the BJP. Bappi Lahiri joined BJP in his presence



At that time, he also sang songs about Narendra Modi and Rajnath and listened to everyone’s favorite ‘Bappi Da’. He joined the Congress in 2004 At that time, he went to the Congress headquarters on 24 Akbar Road in Delhi with his wife, son and daughter and enlisted in Sonia Gandhi’s party. Explaining the reason for joining the BJP from the Congress, Bappi Lahiri said, “Now there is another wind. And I came to the BJP to serve the country. That formula also stood in the vote. But could not win. However, he won the hearts of the people of Srirampur.

