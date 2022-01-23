January 23, 2022

Kalyan Banerjee: ‘Showing compassion’, Modi-Shah’s target is Kalyan Banerjee?

11 mins ago


#Kolkata: Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee lauded party leader Mamata Banerjee for conducting the Ganga Sagar Mela smoothly. He wrote on Twitter, ‘There were many attempts from various quarters to stop the Gangasagar fair. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has shown the whole world how the Ganges can be organized by controlling the infection. The tweet also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Srirampur MP wrote, “Everyone should be grateful for what our beloved Hon’ble Chief Minister has done.”

The Gangasagar Mela ended smoothly despite the challenges. The Chief Minister also thanked the district administration for this. This time various debates about Gangasagar Mela started from the very beginning. At the end of the case, the court allowed the match to take place.

But experts were worried about the fair because of the third wave of Kovid. The Calcutta High Court also said that if the contagion for the fair was on the rise, the administration would have to take responsibility. In the midst of all this, the South 24 Parganas district administration organized a fair with the challenge of preventing the infection. Capricorn Sankranti is practically observed on Sagar Island with a large number of tests, vaccinations and surveillance.

In this situation, after the conflict with Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan is praised again by the team leader. And this time the reason for that praise was the organization of Gangasagar Mela.

