Monday, July 4, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Kancha Badam | Bhuban Badyakar: in new platform Playing role in Famous Bengali yatra

#Kolkata: Bhuban Badyakar, known as ‘Raw Badam’, is on his way to Chitpur this time. For a long time, the folk art travel companies were in a lockdown. So this time a travel company from Chitpur (Kancha Badam | Bhuban Badyakar) gave a new surprise with the ballad. On the day of the Rath Yatra, the main attraction of the procession was the artist Bhuvan Badyakar. Crowds even gathered at the offices of ‘Sridurga Opera’ from the offices of nearby travel agencies.

Bhuban Badyakar (Kancha Badam | Bhuban Badyakar) came to the office of Rabindra Sarni’s Jatra Sangstha around 2.30 pm. Before entering the office, where will the producer of that company, Bapi Babu, place Bhuvan Badyakar? What will you do? I was quite upset about that. The people of the earth are the world. This time he is acting in a journey called ‘Khokababu Khelaghor’. Bhuban entered the office with a lot of shame and numbness.

Bhuvan was asked what he will do on the journey? He laughed and said, “I will play the role of conscience. I will make people laugh a lot. My job is to make people happy. And I will do that job.” Bapi Babu, producer of ‘Sridurga Opera’, said, “The role of conscience in the drama of Jatra was completely extinct. I am bringing back that role of conscience with Bhuvan. Anyway, Bhuvanbabu is not a cowboy at all. It was understood through words and a few new songs. But the flattery in the sentence has not yet been created in him. “

However, when asked, the price of the broken mobile board is 5 rupees. How much did he sell the broken board? (Kancha Badam | Bhuban Badyakar) He said without covering, ‘He used to sell for twenty rupees.’ This time Chamak Bhuvan is a musician in this journey. Because travel companies give a surprise every time they do business. This time, the producer of Sri Durga Opera gave a new surprise to Jatrapala, bringing Bhuvan Badyakar. However, the role of social media in this multi-faceted rise of Bhuvan Badyakar is undeniable. This century saw the example of a number of people reaching from zero to a century with the help of social media. Bhuvan is one of them.

Bhuban badyakar, Kancha Badam



