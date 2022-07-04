Kashipur News || Land has been identified at Ratanbabur Ghat, Kolkata Municipality, which is keen to provide houses to the homeless in Kashipur.

The Calcutta Municipality is keen to provide houses to the homeless in Kashipur. Land has been identified at Ratanbabur Ghat for building houses for the homeless. The future address will be a paved flat built in the style of a Bengali house, according to the sources of Calcutta Municipality

Cracks appeared in the area adjacent to Ratan Babu Ghat in Kashipur. Two houses became dangerous in that crack. Huge holes were made across a few feet area of ​​the road. It caused cracks in at least ten houses. The heavyweight leaders of Calcutta Municipality, including the deputy mayor, ran away from the local councilor. Mayor and Transport Minister Firhad Hakim had earlier said that houses would be provided to the affected families at Ratanbabur Ghat. The words of the state transport minister are about to become a reality. A colony land has been identified near the site of Ratanbabur Ghat. If the land of the colony is liked by the officials of Calcutta Municipality, it will be the future residence of the people of Ratanbabur Ghat. According to sources in Kolkata Municipality.

Several days ago, the road adjacent to Ratanbabu Ghat suddenly collapsed. He caused cracks in about 10 houses in the area. The landslide was repaired but local residents were evacuated. The plaintiffs were removed from those houses to the local school house. They are staying there temporarily.

The incident was investigated by the Kolkata Municipality’s Sewerage Department and the Civil Department and Roads Department. Initially, two issues came to the fore as the cause of the landslide. First, there is a British-era sewer at the bottom of the area. It is feared that the soil may be pushed down by the water as a result of closing it. Another reason is that a new jetty is being built behind the scenes. There is a possibility of vibration for pillar construction. Mayor Firhad Hakim had instructed them to evacuate the area during the monsoon season, realizing that there might be danger due to high tide. Besides, he said at that time, the transport department will pay for the construction of the house. Firhad also requested the local councilor to visit the place.

According to Calcutta Municipality sources, there is a colony land in the area. It was initially identified by the councilor of ward number one of Calcutta Municipality. If the Calcutta Municipal Corporation chooses, a place for the residents of Ratanbabur Ghat will be built there.

At present 15 families live in the land of that colony. The Calcutta Municipality has plans to build a multi-storey building there. Everyone who lives there will be given a place to live. Everyone who leaves the house at Ratanbabu Ghat will be given a flat. Similar to the ‘Banglar Bari’ project, plans have been made to build a three- to four-storey house. All construction costs will be borne by the transport department. Talks will be held with local MLA Atin Ghosh, councilor of ward number one of Kolkata municipality Kartik Manna, mayor of Kolkata municipality and state transport minister Firhad Hakim.

Kartik Manna, councilor of ward no. 1, said a land was found in the area. However, the final decision has not been made yet. The next decision will be taken after the inspection of the top authorities.

