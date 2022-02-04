Katal tangle, the High Court instructed to start work! Metro will come to Dharmatala from Joka – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: 7 Joka BBD Bag Metro Project A division bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed to start work on the Metro from Tali Nala.

Joka disputed the Bug Metro project work has been tangled for a long time The main problem was in section 6 from Mominpur to the disputed bug In the Victoria, Maidan area, with the permission of the working army in the area was also tangled

Read more: Where there is land for project implementation, there is money, look at the calculation …

An old case in this regard was heard in the High Court today in the Division Bench of the Chief Justice. For so many days, the High Court has repeatedly asked the central government to state its position, but they have not made it clear On this day, however, the court was finally informed by the army that they have no problem with the work of Metro The High Court was also informed about the decision of the meeting held between Railway Development Corporation Limited or RVNL on the work of Metro.

RVNL will be able to start underground metro work from Tali Nala to Dharmatala only with the permission of various state government departments. After hearing the views of all the parties, the division bench of the Chief Justice directed to start the work of Metro from Tali Nala.

Read more: Passengers admitted inside, the bus overturned at the corner of Dharmatala! Harhim video publicly

The state also said that they have no objection to the work of Metro. The High Court was also informed that the state government would relocate Maidan Market for Metro work. Alternative places have been identified for Maidan Market.

The state government has said that there will be no problem in moving the tram line for Metro work. However, the project will end in the Esplanade instead of the controversial bug. The soil test report will come this month. The state informed that the work will start after meeting with RVNL. However, it has not been decided yet which construction company will work.