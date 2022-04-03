Keep an umbrella with you, and after a while the rain can give relief to the people of the state from the scorching heat! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The calendar says spring. But in the scorching heat of Kabu state (Weather Update Today). There is no relief from the burning right now. However, the meteorological office (Weather Update Today) has given some relief to the people of the state. Although there is a warning of heat wave in Gangetic South Bengal, there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorm in several districts of North and South Bengal (Weather Forecast). The rising water vapor will increase the discomfort, but the rains will reduce the temperature of the districts (Weather Update Today).

Read more- Petrol and diesel prices rose again on Sunday! Fuel prices increased 11 times in 13 days

Sunday weather news

Maximum temperature: 32 ° Celsius

Minimum temperature: 28 Celsius

Humidity: 69%

Wind: 22.42 km / h

Clouds: 91%

Read more- Oracle Speaks April 3: How about Sunday? What does your zodiac sign say?

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department bulletin, the weather will be lightly cloudy (Weather Update Today) in the city of Kolkata and adjoining skies. There is a possibility of rain in several districts of South Bengal. Rain is also expected in some northern districts. However, those who will be deprived of the comfort of rain will be at a height of discomfort due to the relative humidity. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Kolkata will be 32 ° and 26 ° C, respectively.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast that there is a possibility of rain (Weather Forecast) in all the districts of North Bengal by the morning of April 4 on Sunday night. However, the temperature is not changing much at the moment. The temperature in the districts of North Bengal will remain the same for the next 5 days.

Light rain with thunderstorm is expected in North 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts on Sunday. The rest of the districts, however, will remain dry. There is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorm in North 24 Parganas, Bankura Nadia, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore by Monday morning, April 4. In the next 3 days, the daytime temperature in Gangetic South Bengal may increase by 2-3 ° Celsius. However, in the districts where it will rain, the temperature will decrease by 1-2 বৃ after the rain.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: April 03, 2022, 09:42 IST

Tags: Kolkata Weather Forecast, Weather today, Weather Update