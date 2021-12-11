Keep the winter chills at bay with Crompton’s all-new Insta Fervor Oil-Filled Room Heaters

With the onset of the winter season, India’s leading consumer electrical brand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has announced its entry into the room heater segment with the launch of the new range called Insta Fervor Oil-Filled Room Heaters. Equipped with an appealing sense of style and design that will surely elevate the look of any room, the new room heaters range by Crompton does not reduce the oxygen content of the area thereby, preventing any suffocation or skin dryness and ensuring a cozy environment in the chilly winters.

While we all enjoy a respite from the heat, the biting cold weather can be a challenge. With everyone resorting to different means to warm themselves, Room Heaters can be one of the most beneficial appliances especially on a chilly day. Known to heat up the room when the temperatures are low, many a times, convection or radiant room heaters uses oxygen as a medium of heating leading to various issues like suffocation & skin dryness. In order to prevent such problems from happening, Crompton’s latest Insta Fervor Oil-Filled Room Heaters offers a great value proposition. This aesthetic-driven silent room heater is most efficient and effective, considering it uses oil as a medium of heating, hence, ensuring the perfect spread of warmth in each corner.

The ideal replacement of a fireplace that creates a warm blanket for the whole family, Crompton’s Insta Fervor Oil-Filled Room Heaters comes with a combination of functionality, aesthetics and innovation. Along with being silent and providing uniform heating throughout the room, given below are a range of other benefits:

· Three Heat Setting with Adjustable Thermostat – Helps to maintain the room temperature at desired level.

· Ambient Temperature – Maintains surrounding temperature. After the desired temperature is set and if the surrounding temperature falls down, the room heater will adjust itself accordingly and increase the heating in the room.

· Tilt Over Protection – If the heater falls down accidently, it will shut itself down

· Over heat protection – It shuts down automatically when gets over-heated and protects the heater from self-damage

· Quick heating with 400W PTC heating element

· Wave fins that heat large surfaces / rooms very quickly and comes in 9 Fins, 11 Fins & 13 Fins

Model Wattage MRP INSTA FERVOR 9 2400W 14,800 INSTA FERVOR 11 2900W 16,800 INSTA FERVOR 13 2900W 18,200

It is available across markets in India and ecommerce.

Speaking about the latest innovation from the company, Mr. Sachin Phartiyal, Vice President, Appliance Business – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “Crompton has always delivered innovation coupled with modern aesthetics to cater to every touchpoint of the home. Our portfolio today comprises of a range of products that ensures comfort across all seasons. Considering room heaters are increasingly used today especially in the colder parts of the country, we wanted to develop a product that not only provides the basic need but is designed to keep the health and safety of the consumer at the forefront. Our new Insta Fervor Oil-Filled Room Heaters not only provides instant relief and comfort from the wintery chills but also its key features like preventing oxygen depletion and skin dryness stands out in creating a healthier environment. Presenting an unbeatable combination of warmth and comfort, we remain confident that this new / innovative range of room heaters will ensure long – lasting and better heating efficiency, along with safety for one’s health keeping all winter worries away / at bay.”

About Crompton:

With a brand legacy of 75+ years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India’s market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance water heaters, anti-dust fans, antibacterial LED bulbs and a range of other categories like air coolers, food processors like mixer grinders, electric kettles and garment care like irons. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

Having consistently worked towards the development of energy efficient products, the company bagged two prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) for the Most Energy Efficient Appliances of the Year 2019 organized by the Bureau of Energy efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power – one for Ceiling Fans for its HS plus model and the other one in the LED Bulb category for its 9 Watt LED bulb. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.