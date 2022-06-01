“Keke’s death is sad and shameful,” says Kunal Sarkar, a prominent cardiologist. KK’s death by Cardiac Arrest Doctor Kunal Sarkar reaction – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A death, raised a lot of questions Popular musician Krishnakumar Kunnath suddenly fell ill after performing on a crowded Nazrul Mancha. He is better known as Keke After a live concert in Kolkata, he fell ill After he was taken from the hotel to the hospital, he was pronounced dead But why did he die like this? Was there chaos somewhere? Keke became physically ill as a result of Belagam crowd on Nazrul Mancha? Unusual death case has been filed in New Market police station in connection with the death of late singer Kek. Joint CP Crime Murli Dhar Sharma and DC Central Rupesh Kumar came to inspect the spot at the five-star hotel. Forensic team and officials of Scientific Wing of Lalbazar came to the hotel.

Prominent doctor Kunal Sarkar has commented on this KK’s death is a shame, he says He made a post on his Facebook There, the specialist doctor wrote that this death is as sad as it is shameful Because this messy crowd can cause problems Apart from this, doctor Kunal Sarkar mentioned several issues He wrote that the AC was very hot, spraying fire extinguisher on the face, wasting more than 2 hours and finally being taken to the hospital. In this way, he mentioned several issues blaming Keke for his death Because according to him, it is very difficult to perform in such a crowded place At the same time, cardiologists point out that Indian men over the age of 30 should be especially careful. Keke was 53 years and 6 years old As a result, the conditions created were not conducive to KK’s health

Thus, after the death of KK, several questions are being raised For now, the artist’s body has been handed over to his family after an autopsy In Rabindrasadna he was informed of Gansalut Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present there

