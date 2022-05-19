#Kolkata: In May 2020, the price of kerosene oil in the state was only 15 rupees 63 paise, which is 29 rupees 28 paise in May 2021. And that is 2022, that is, in May of this year, it has increased by 72 rupees 54 paise. In February and March this year, the price of kerosene oil has increased by only Tk 22 per liter. The central government withdrew its subsidy on kerosene oil from March 2020, and since then the price of kerosene has risen.

Inhumanely the central government is increasing the price of all kinds of fuels as well as increasing the price of kerosene oil in the system of mass distribution or rations. The central government distributes various daily necessities including rice, wheat, pulses, sugar and kerosene oil through fair price shops. According to the adopted policy, the services of mass distribution system including subsidy are provided by the state government without any tax or tax and profit on the production price of essential commodities distributed in mass distribution.

In West Bengal, a total of 46 agents, 630 large dealers, 29,000 kerosene oil dealers and about 100 million people in the state are provided this distribution service. Due to the huge increase in the price of kerosene oil in the last two years, many marginalized people of rural Bengal are not able to buy kerosene oil from the city. On the other hand, many consumers are not refilling the Ujjwala Gas Yojana as the price of cooking gas has also gone up abnormally. The average annual consumption of cooking gas per household is also low. As a result, the final environmental pollution is increasing. Not only that, the common man is being forced to cut down trees and destroy forest resources. As a result, as the environmental pollution is increasing, the common rural people are suffering from diseases. The Kerosene Oil Dealers Association called on all MPs to raise their voices in Parliament in protest of the subsidy.

Ashok Gupta, general secretary of the organization, told reporters at the Kolkata Press Club on Wednesday that the price of kerosene has skyrocketed in the last two years. In 2020, the price of kerosene in Kolkata was only Rs 15.63 per liter in May 20. Today that price stands at 72.54 rupees. Not only that, all the households that were given gas connection under the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala Yojana today have run out of gas reserves due to the increase in the price of cooking gas. Therefore, they have demanded immediate introduction of subsidy on kerosene oil.

Chanchal Saha, general secretary of the association, said, “The plight of the people is deplorable due to the anti-people policies of the central government. Everyone from lower to middle class is reassured. Unusual price of kerosene oil. Pollution too. In the interest of the people, the central government should immediately re-subsidize kerosene oil. “

First published: May 19, 2022, 21:15 IST

