Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Fashion & LifestyleKolkata Updates

KFintech elevates Sreekanth Nadella to Managing Director & CEO

KFin Technologies Limited (“KFin Technologies”), a leading technology-driven financial services platform providing comprehensive services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem across asset classes, has today announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sreekanth Nadella has been elevated to the role of Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the organization.

Sreekanth was appointed as CEO of KFintech in 2020 and transformed the organization into a customer-centric, digitally agile technology solutions provider. Under his leadership, KFintech has serviced over 100 million key investor accounts, to reach out to 3500+ issuers including banks, PSUs, and mutual funds. Sreekanth’s extraordinary efforts have witnessed key decisions to develop aspirational services and grow fast in India and overseas. Sreekanth has also led some key acquisitions and the expansion of KFintech as a leading SaaS company.

In his elevated role, Sreekanth will continue to steer the company’s focus and efforts to deliver best in class, enhanced and technology focused solutions, positively impacting the overall financial services ecosystem.

Sreekanth has also played a pivotal role in the company’s growth in India and key international markets, including Canada, USA, Oman, Malaysia, United Kingdom, UAE, Maldives, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Bahrain.

THE TIMES OF BENGAL