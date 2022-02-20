Khela Hobe: Big news! Excluding the name Mukul-Shovon-Sabyasachira! From where, why the name of the trio was omitted?

#Kolkata: The only slogan that raised a storm in the 2021 Bengal elections was “Khela Beh”. Beyond the borders of the state, the slogan “will play” is being uttered in different parts of the country today. Debangshu Bhattacharya was the one who made the slogan ‘Khela Bhela’ very popular in Bengal. And this time Debangshu will be playing, except for Mukul, Shovon, Sabyasachi’s name. This new song is being heard in the publicity campaign.

Mamata Banerjee herself stood on the polling booth of Bengal Assembly and said, “Come on, let’s play.” . Your game is over. ” Threats, challenges, songs, parodies, posters, social media have been trending over and over again for the last one year, will play, will play! Sadebangshu said, “It’s been a year! This slogan is like a child to me. This slogan is an emotion to me. Even today when I see someone on the street addressing me as ‘playing’, I get a lot of joy inside. That slogan or song is changing into a line. The names of Mukul, Shovon and Sabyasachi could be heard in the songs of the old game. Debangshu said, “From now on, the names of these three will not be heard. Because Mukul Roy has moved away from his political position. Sabyasachi is the chairman of Bidhannagar after winning the Trinamool ticket. And Shovon Babu is busy with Victoria. So the name of this trio will not be in the song. But there is no change in the rest of the song. “It is doubtful whether India has reached this stage with any slogan so far, says Debangshu.

The Trinamool Congress had given the slogan ‘Khela Beh’ before the assembly polls. This slogan became popular all over Bengal. Whether it was a meeting of the top leaders of the party including Mamata Banerjee or the grassroots program was all about “playing”. The “game will be” is now also known in the administrative circles. The state government is celebrating the day the game will be played.

Mamata Banerjee said, “Life is not possible without sports. Tradition, culture and good health are developed through sports. The Olympics are also underway in Japan. The slogan that the game will be played needs to be perpetuated. The slogan will have to be implemented through various games and programs. The slogan is so popular that when I went to the village during the election, I would start shouting as soon as I got off – the game would be over. “

