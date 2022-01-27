Kolkata Updates Khidirpur Flyover: Khidirpur flyover will be closed, for how long? See details 2 hours ago admin The flyover will be closed for medical examination. Source link admin See author's posts Share this:TweetPrintShare on TumblrPocketTelegramWhatsAppEmail Continue Reading Previous Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Corona Positive: Heart Attack, Lung Infection, Corona Positive! Sandhya Mukherjee shifted to private hospitalNext West Bengal Weather: Is Saraswati Pujo this time in rain? Emergency forecast by the Meteorological Department More Stories Kolkata Updates Lakshmir Vandar || Change the rules to get money for the Lakshi Bhandar project! Learn new application instructions … 5 mins ago admin Kolkata Updates Sewing from driving! Training Camp for Women Self Reliance Kolkata Municipality – News18 Bangla 49 mins ago admin Kolkata Updates Mamata Banerjee: He will be the one to look after the organization, to whom will the MPs and MLAs complain? Mamata informed 52 mins ago admin Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ