Kidney Operation By Robot: Kidney Operation By Robot! Kolkata is showing the country a new path again

#Kolkata: Many people are suffering from kidney problems now. In some cases, chronic kidney patients, who are undergoing regular dialysis, have no movement at all except for a kidney transplant at the very last stage. In the last one month, a complete robotic renal transplant has been completed at the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata for the first time in Eastern India.

In the process of robotic kidney transplant, the doctor sitting on the console looks at the inside of the abdomen through the monitor. Assists in robotic arm or hand operation. One arm of the robotic arm has a high-magnification 3D camera, which is inserted into the abdomen through a keyhole, allowing a high-definition, magnified, three-dimensional or 3-dimensional image of the surgical site.

Benefits of Robotic Kidney Transplantation –

Less complicated than open surgery. Especially effective in patients with immunocompromised and end-stage renal disease. This robotic operation is safe for obese patients.

Kidney transplantation is not recommended for open surgery. Open surgery takes 8 to 10 hours. And this robotic operation takes 3 to 4 hours. You have to stay in the hospital for a very short time.

For conventional kidney transplants, the recipient has to cut 6-1-inches in the lower abdomen, whereas in the case of this robotic, only 1-2 inches have to be cut.

Dr Amit Ghosh, a kidney specialist at Apollo Hospital, said the initial robotic surgery revolutionized the process. The surgery is performed so neatly that the patient does not have any discomfort. In the case of a kidney transplant, a person who has a kidney transplanted will be able to return to work within a few days after the operation.

Although this type of surgery costs more than 2 lakh rupees than open surgery, in the end the patient’s profit is more. According to The Vinci, the robot is present in 4 hospitals in the state. Apollo, Narayana, Medica, Tata Cancer Hospitals have this machine.

At present the price of this machine is 20 crore rupees, but several other companies are bringing this machine at a lower price. The more this robotic operation will be done, the lower the cost. Dr. Tridibesh Mandal, a kidney specialist at Apollo Hospital, said, “This robotic operation will become very popular very soon. So far we have successfully performed over eight hundred kidney donors with this robotic surgery. Now the surgery of kidney recipients has also started very well.”

