Kidney transplantation from dialysis is now under one roof, leading to renal care Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The treatment of kidney related diseases has opened up a wide range of directions in the state. This time from dialysis to kidney transplantation or renal transplantation – all these facilities will be available under its roof. And CMRI is providing this facility for Renal Care treatment. At the time of this global epidemic, CMRI has set an example of at least 200 successful kidney transplants in both adult and pediatric patients.

In fact, the way of life is changing, so many people are suffering from kidney related diseases. And this number is increasing day by day. This initiative of CMRI opened a new direction there.

Dr. CMRI Department of Renal Sciences. Pradeep Chakraborty (Head and Director), Dr. Congratulations Banerjee (Nephrologist and Transplant Physician) and Dr. Rajeev Sinha (Pediatric Nephrologist and Transplant Physician) says that kidney disease is successfully treated here with great infrastructure and facilities.

Dr. Dr. Pradip Chakrabarti adds that the decision to have a renal transplant is made only when the kidney disease is at an advanced stage. Recent advances in medical science have also resulted in significant improvements in transplantation outcomes. And in this big surgery, all kinds of security are ensured for both the donor and the recipient. The facility of donor laparoscopic surgery is here. After the surgery, the patient recovers quickly and is able to return to normal life. There is also the benefit of patients coming in for follow-up after the transplant. And after the transplant, the patient does not have any difficulty in living a normal life.

Dr. Congratulations Banerjee (Dr. Abhinandan Banerjee) said that if kidney disease is caught in the early stages, some general issues and precautions must be followed. It can delay the spread of the disease. Dialysis is a temporary solution to kidney problems and the ultimate solution is kidney transplantation. Kidney transplants are performed from living donors or from dead donors. This transplantation is done after examination of both the donor and the recipient. Living after a kidney transplant means a gradual improvement and the patient can quickly lead a normal and healthy life.

Dr. Dr. Rajiv Sinha said that most people do not have such a clear idea about kidney disease in children. In fact, kidney disease in children is usually due to genetics and which leads to end stage renal disease. And to solve this one has to resort to peritoneal or hemodialysis. Children with kidney disease can have various problems. Such as – Growth Hormone Imbalance and many more. And after the kidney transplant, the patient has no difficulty in living a normal life.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 22, 2022, 17:43 IST

Tags: CMRI, Kolkata