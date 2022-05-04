Kirti Azad: We have to get better organized in Panchayat elections, Trinamool gave big responsibility to Kirti Azad!

#Kolkata: Despite the noise, the Trinamool has fallen on deaf ears in Goa. Even the Trinamool state president in that state has resigned. In this situation, Kirti Azad was given the responsibility of grassroots in Goa to take the helm of the party. Mamata Banerjee’s team is trying to change the opening of the team in Goa after the defeat. That is why the Trinamool relied on the former cricketer’s fame.

Several leaders, including Kiran Kandolkar, left the grassroots after losing the Goa assembly polls. The Trinamool gave the responsibility of organizing Kirti to 2024. Last year, Kirti Azad joined the Trinamool Congress from the BJP. According to a statement from the party, former MP Kirti Azad was appointed as Goa Trinamool Observer on the instructions of All India Trinamool Chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Incidentally, the Trinamool claimed victory in the Goa assembly polls in February. But Ghasful Shibir did not get any seat in that state. However, they received more than six percent of the vote in that state. Joraful Shibir wants to play a more aggressive role in the Goa panchayat elections by keeping the vote bank intact. To that end, the Trinamool has decided to use the experience of working experience in all-India politics in Goa.

Kirti Azad joined the grassroots in November last year. Joining the grassroots, Kirti said, “I will fight against division. The country now wants a leader like Mamata. We will work for the people under his leadership. ”Kirti joined the Trinamool in the presence of Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He also wore a scarf from Mamta’s hand.



Former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad, who won the 1983 World Cup. He left the BJP and joined the Congress in February 2019, just before the Lok Sabha polls. And this time he is a grassroots observer in Goa.

