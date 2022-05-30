Kisan Mahasabha || The Mahapanchayat will sit in Bihar and the Kisan Mahasabha will decide in Calcutta

#Kolkata: Agriculture cannot be handed over to corporates. The Kisan Mahasabha of India is agitating for this demand. The organization has called for continuous movement for several more demands. A meeting of the National Executive Committee of AIKM was held on May 26 and 27 at Moulali Youth Center in Kolkata. The meeting was attended by leaders from 16 states of the country including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa and Assam. It was here that it was decided that Bihar would be the national conference of the All India Kisan Mahasabha. The conference will have a Mahapanchayat of about 50,000 farmers. June 8 will be organized on Mandasaur Day. The target of 10 lakh members has been adopted.

Reviewing the aftermath of the historic peasant movement, the Kisan Mahasabha said, “The victory of the peasant movement over a year has been able to push the Modi government’s corporate-oriented agricultural policy. Despite being forced to withdraw, the corporate-oriented agricultural policy has continued. The Modi government has betrayed the farmers by breaking its promises made during the movement. “

In this context, the organization has taken a nationwide protest program on June 6. This day is Mandsaur Day. Dharnas and demonstrations will be organized in different block headquarters of the country and a memorandum will be sent to the Prime Minister. It has been decided to hold the national conference of AIKM on 23-24 September 2022 in Bikramganj of Rohtas district of Bihar. At the beginning of the conference, a huge Kisan Mahapanchayat will be organized there on September 23 so that 50,000 Kisan representatives from different rural areas of Bihar will participate and the leaders of the affiliated Kisan Morcha will be invited to the event.

The main demand of the National Conference and the Mahapanchayat is that the agriculture of the country should not be handed over to imperialism and corporates. Implementation of legal guarantee of crop purchase from farmers, reduction of cost of agricultural production, guarantee of food security, effective distribution of food grains among all poor people, land reform and guarantee of shareholders’ rights, farmer oriented policy and infrastructure construction, irrigation etc. In the process of the National Conference, a target of 10 lakh members has been set across the country.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: May 30, 2022, 17:47 IST

