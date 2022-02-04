KITKAT launches Moodbreaks range with multi-colour KITKAT fingers in fruity flavours

As a category first innovation in India – KITKAT is introducing its MoodBreaks range with two new never-seen-before flavours and is launching multi-coloured KITKAT fingers in fruity flavours

A unique innovation, the range has Mixed-fruit flavour with vibrant pink and brown fingers and Mango flavour with bright yellow and brown fingers. People can choose from these colourful KITKAT fingers to brighten their moods in everyday breaks.

Commenting on the new launches, Rupali Rattan, Head – Confectionery Business said, “We wanted to bring in some color into people’s breaks and offer a new taste sensation with this innovation. KITKAT moodbreaks range is not only visually appealing but will offer a delicious, new taste experience with a delicious, smooth combination of fruity flavors of Mixed Fruit and Mango.”

Brand Ambassador and Bollywood star Ayushman Khurrana said, “KITKAT has been a true mood uplifter for generations. We all need a break time and again to bring some excitement and colour in our lives. This truly unconventional innovation surely got me excited!”

Talking about her association with the brand, actress Sanya Malhotra added, “Every bite of the KITKAT Moodbreaks range brings memories of sunshine and mango. The novelty of this product is unmatched. It made me take a break from the usual dullness of everyday and brightened up my day !”

KITKAT moodbreaks will be available pan-India at a price point of INR 30/-