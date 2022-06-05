KK Death: Lessons from KK’s Death! Police issued a set of rules regarding the organization of the event

#Kolkata: Many questions have been raised about the death of KK. Keeping in mind the safety and precaution, the Kolkata Police has already reminded them of a number of rules.

All the information of the program should be reported to the local police station. No more passes or tickets can be printed than the number of seats at the event. It is mandatory to keep an ambulance during the ceremony. All these rules were clarified by the Commissioner of Calcutta Police, Binit Goel.

Read more- Money, things wind up in the blink of an eye! Night NRS Hospital is ‘their’ paradise

After the death of singer KK on Nazrul Mancha, adequate arrangements were made in other auditoriums of the city. Police and ambulances met at Science City and Kalamandir on Saturday. Entrepreneurs are also paying special attention to security in other auditoriums in the city after the incident.

Where is the number of seats? –

আসন 2232 seats in Science City

০০ 1100 seats in Kalamandir

★ 364 seats in Kalakunch

আসন 560 seats on a good stage

৩ 330 seats in the Minerva Theater

৫০ 504 seats in Star Theater

★ Mahajati Sadan has a seat of 1080 people

★ Netaji Indoor Stadium has 11,000 seats, although seats can be made on the floor with chairs.

The ambulance driver, who was standing outside the Science City auditorium, said he had been asked to stay for the ceremony. Ambulance driver Premchand Konad said he would leave as soon as the program was over.

Meanwhile, Nazrul Mancha has alerted the officials of other auditoriums of the city after this incident. After Corona, the singers meet in the auditorium. However, the officials of the auditorium are much more active and careful now than before.

Read more- Mayor Firhad Hakim has slammed the former Left government for cutting down trees

Uttam Mancha in-charge Mintu Das said, now I am asking to keep 60-70% people, not more than that! Needless to say, the city’s auditoriums will be tougher in the future.

Although most of the city’s auditoriums do not have guidelines, some entrepreneurs are in a dilemma. However, it is difficult to say now whether the rules will remain in force in the future.

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: June 05, 2022, 23:35 IST

Tags: KK dead, Najrul Mancha, Singer KK death