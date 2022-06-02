KK death – TMC leader Shashi Panja claims that BJP is doing politics over KKs death KK death: BJP is doing ‘vulture politics’ with KK’s death! Attack Trinamool leader Shashi Panjar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The unfortunate death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) in Kolkata on Tuesday night caused a stir on social media. This time, the All India Trinamool Congress attacked the BJP on Thursday, accusing it of politicizing the death. State Minister for Women and Child Development Dr Shashi Panja said that while the entire state of Bengal was mourning the death of KK, the BJP leaders in Bengal were “engaging in vulture politics”.

Shashi Panja “Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stood by KK’s family, relatives, friends and fans sincerely. The West Bengal government has given a state anthem salute and extended its sympathy and condolences to the well-wishers of KK around the world. ”

Targeting the BJP unit in Bengal for engaging the corpse in politics, the Bengal minister claimed that it was unfortunate that the BJP leaders were “doing politics around the corpse” and not even sparing the legacy of the famous singer KK.

He added: “Doctors have clearly stated the cause of death in the autopsy. It is unfortunate that the BJP leaders in Bengal are slandering the state and have come out to attack the social and cultural fabric of Bengal. We condemn the politics of this vulture which the BJP is doing. ”

Read more- Who are the best except Gantchara-Mithai? Lalkuthi or Booma Ekghar newcomers are not seen in the first decade

This is not the first time that BJP leaders have been involved in dirty politics. When Arjun Chaurasia, a 26-year-old activist, committed suicide last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to Kolkata and called Arjun’s death a “political assassination”. The next day, when the autopsy report came out, it was clearly stated that there was “no attack” on Arjun’s death and that he had committed suicide.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: June 02, 2022, 19:04 IST

Tags: KK, KK Death