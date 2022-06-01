KK Died in Kolkata: How to die after returning from the show? What happened to KK after coming to the hotel?

#Kolkata: What exactly happened to KK after Nazrul returned from the stage? How to die after the program? How to die before you understand something in the blink of an eye? What’s the secret? How does KK get a head injury? According to police sources, initially, after questioning various people, the police came to know that Nazrul Mancha was returning home after the program. He then moved to his room on the 4th floor in room 426 of a five star hotel in New Market. According to hotel and police sources, he arrived at the hotel around 9:15 pm on Tuesday.

Take the elevator and then go upstairs. After a while, he called the hotel receptionist and his manager as he was feeling sick. Then his manager came and saw that the cake was lying. The hotel staff and manager claimed to the police that he probably got hit in the corner of the table. He was placed on the sofa. At that time his body was almost half gone. The AC was then taken to the hospital in the hotel car. He was taken out to the hospital on Tuesday night around 9.35-40. He was taken down from the hotel by stretcher and lift. He was pronounced dead at the hospital around 10am.

Read more: The police came before the start of the program, even the student’s hand was broken! What exactly happened on Nazrul Mancha?

Wakibhal Mahal’s question, who was in the sick car, why not take him to the hospital before? I was taken to the hotel car but the ambulance was not called, why? Why not ask the police for help immediately? According to police sources, investigators also questioned his manager. Forensic officers confiscated handkerchiefs, some pieces of food and towels from the scene.

Read more: What a sensor! Dilip Ghosh blows up ‘ban’ of central leadership, hint of rebellion?

The hotel staff has collected fingerprints of the people present on the night of the incident. Why was he not taken to the hospital despite feeling sick during the cake program? Everyone’s mind is heavy on his death. No one could have imagined that KK would have its last show in Kolkata. And so many still can’t believe that CK is gone. But with his songs, he will live among all.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: June 01, 2022, 17:26 IST

Tags: KK Died, Singer KK dead