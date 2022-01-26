KLO Chief: Video message again on Republic Day, warning from secret camp to KLO chief!

#Kolkata: Jiban Singh, chief of the banned militant group Kamatapur Liberation Organization, gave a video message again from a secret camp. While India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit on the occasion of 75 years of independence, KLO Chief Jeevan Singh lashed out at India for not being a state of Kamatapur. He sent a video message from a secret camp.

If the government offers to negotiate, will the KLO chief agree to it? According to former KLO militants and administration sources, some of the ex-combatants have been trying to communicate with life for months. According to that source, Jeevan Singh has an objection to the mediator. He said they would contact the state government if necessary. The idea of ​​a section of informed quarters is that Jiban Singh is probably not seeking talks with the state right now.

However, at the end of last December, a warning was also heard on the face of Devraj Singh, known as Jeevan Singh’s adopted son. According to Devraj, peace talks are not possible without the demand for a separate state. Devraj also threatened that the KLO would take preventive measures if the demands were not met.

Not only that, he practically warned the West Bengal government that the KLO has not yet declared a ceasefire, so if the demands are not met, the movement will become more fierce. However, he claimed that there would be a ceasefire in the case of Assam. Jeevan Singh also claimed that the negotiation process initiated by the West Bengal government with the KLO members was unimportant. However, Jeevan also alleged through Devraj that his one-time close associate Tom Adhikari was forcibly removed by the West Bengal government and pressured to negotiate through him. This time again the KLO chief warned in a video message.

