KMC | Blue-Green Kolkata || From parks to municipalities, the city of Kolkata is going blue-green

#Kolkata: Kolkata municipality means blue and white. But now the city of Kolkata is going to be blue and green! Wondering? No, the color of the municipal office is not changing from the city park. The Kolkata Municipality is going to show a new direction in the reform of electricity in the city. That’s why blue green buckets and bins will sit in front of shops in the city. So that the lesson of cleaning the garbage is done at the beginning.

There is a lot of pollution from lightning. Therefore, the long-standing demand of the city dwellers is to start the cleaning work from home. Kolkata Municipal Corporation is therefore emphasizing garbage segregation at the very beginning. They are taking the initiative to separate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste at the time of door-to-door garbage collection. For that, two buckets of blue and green colors will be given to each family in the city. Besides, two dustbins of these two colors will be installed at various markets, important intersections, roadsides.

The municipality has provided about 38 lakh buckets and bins of different sizes. Municipal authorities said that this system will be introduced in full force in the whole city before Puja. The authorities will also conduct campaigns to sensitize citizens about the importance and effectiveness of segregation of solid waste at source. For this, the municipality will organize various wards or large based seminars. This management is already in place in most of the municipalities of the state. But not all the wards of Kolkata had it. At present, 27 wards of the city collect garbage in this manner.

Degradable garbage is collected in green buckets and non-biodegradable, renewable garbage in blue buckets, said Mayor Parishad Janjal Safai Debbrata Majumder of Kolkata Municipality. Manure is made from rotting waste. Recyclables are made from other waste, including plastics. A new unit has also been set up in Thapa for this.

According to the sources of Kolkata Municipality, due to various administrative and financial complications, this service could not be started in all the wards of Kolkata. But this time after the formation of Purboard, emphasis is being given to this work. According to sources in the municipal solid waste management department, small buckets of 10 liters are being purchased for door-to-door distribution, larger buckets of 40 liters for use in garbage trucks and large dustbins of 240 liters for roadside storage. Calcutta Municipality claims that if garbage segregation system is to be introduced, it should be done in the whole city. Therefore, efforts are being made to implement this system everywhere in the city as well as at home. Even while walking on the streets, people should make it a habit to throw their biodegradable and non-biodegradable garbage in the designated dustbins.

It is not that all citizens will be aware of this in the beginning. But regular campaigning is needed for citizen awareness. Many times people do not use them properly. After receiving the bucket, instead of throwing away the garbage, it is put to some other use. This time awareness will be spread again with the help of councillors. Besides, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will keep a watch on the work done by the fire workers who will go door to door to collect the garbage.

July 23, 2022

