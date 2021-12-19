KMC Election 2021 | Bhowanipore || Bhabanipur assembly in the eyes of the day in the Kolkata municipal election, you know why?

#Kolkata: It was through the Bhabanipur by-election that the preparations for the Calcutta Municipality began. In the 2021 assembly elections, the number of votes received in different wards of Bhabanipur has increased. The vote of Calcutta Municipality is called ‘Mini India Vote’. And Bhabanipur is one such assembly constituency. There are people of different languages ​​scattered in that ward. As a result, to the people of the country, the results of the eight wards of Bhabanipur Assembly are like watching. At the same time, this assembly constituency is the home of Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Bhabanipur is a ward in the center of the assembly which is the chief minister’s own ward where the candidates have been changed. As a result, Bhabanipur was under surveillance all day today. In Bhabanipur by-election, ward number 63, where the number of multi-storey and Hindi-speaking voters is higher, the grassroots has a lead of 2248 votes. The Trinamool had a lead of 413 votes in the Bhabanipur assembly polls. Eye-catching ward 70 in Bhabanipur. That ward is called ‘Mini Gujarat’. In the by-election, the Trinamool was ahead by 1824 votes. However, the Trinamool was trailing in the assembly polls by 2092 votes.

Ward No. 71 is leading in the by-election with 5963 votes. The Trinamool was leading in the assembly polls in 1985. Trinamool is leading in Ward No. 72 with 3465 votes. The Trinamool was ahead in the assembly polls with only 339 votes. Trinamool is leading in ward no. 63 with 5726 votes. He was ahead in the assembly polls with 1831 votes. Ward 64 where there are many multi-storey buildings. Trinamool is ahead in the by-elections with 4810 votes. However, the Trinamool was behind in this ward with 536 votes. There was a lead of 21369 votes in the assembly polls.

Former mayor Firhad Hakim’s ward 72 is in this assembly constituency. Where the Trinamool is ahead with 12556 votes. Trinamool was ahead in the assembly polls with 5,209 votes. In all, Trinamool is ahead in the by-elections with 5635 votes. The Trinamool’s lead in the assembly polls was 2619 votes. As a result, there is a lead of about 30,000 votes in this assembly.

