KMC Election 2021 commission will give Rs 250 winter allowance | Voters will be given Rs 250 winter allowance! New decision of the pre-poll commission – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The State Election Commission has decided to give Rs 250 as winter allowance to the polling staff. According to the commission sources, this decision will be effective only for the vote of Calcutta Municipality. This decision will not last for the future. The State Election Commission has stated this with a guideline. The State Election Commission sent the guidelines to the South 24 Parganas District Magistrate and the Calcutta Municipal Commission.

On the other hand, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the State Election Commission that impartial voting is not possible without the central forces. Opposition groups called for a by-election in Kolkata. They think that the police they are talking about is not appropriate. He said he hoped the State Election Commission would give a proper answer.

Read more: Neutral vote is not possible without central forces, Governor tweeted again

By the way, next 19th December, the election of 144 seats of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election) 7 On Tuesday, after submitting the report regarding the election security forces to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. According to the State Election Commission, there is no mention of central forces in the report. In other words, the Kolkata Police and the State Police will jointly be responsible for security in the forthcoming Kolkata Corporation elections.

Read more: Absent from the inaugural meeting! Nusrat, Mimi will show-cause Trinamool?

Earlier, the governor sent a detailed letter to the state election commission explaining why the central government would not be provided for the election. In response to the letter, the State Election Commission said that the state administration and the police had informed that there were enough police to conduct the election. That is why there is no need for central forces. Free and peaceful elections are possible only with the help of state police.

Read more: Good news for artists and fishermen! Shocking compassion on the pair of cards, showed a new direction in employment …

Meanwhile, high-ranking officials of the Kolkata Police have already sat in a series of meetings on the pre-vote. Officers-in-Charge of each police station under Kolkata Police were also present at the meeting. Kolkata Police Mayor Soumen Mitra immediately directed every officer and deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police to maintain law and order in the area. He also asked the duty officers of each police station to keep a list of anti-social elements in the area. Kolkata Police is working accordingly.