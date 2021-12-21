KMC Election 2021: Firhad Hakim’s surprise in the morning.

#Kolkata: Voting for the Kolkata Pur Election (KMC Election 2021) took place on Sunday. Today the results are announced. The countdown has already begun. The counting of votes has started from 8 am. The counting of ED (Election Duty) votes will start. EVM counting will start after that. Meanwhile, former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim came to Mamata Banerjee’s house in Kalighat. Before leaving for a while, Firhad said, “I came to the temple. Always come Mamata Banerjee’s house is a temple to me. “

How optimistic is he about winning? Firhad’s clear answer is, ” Not winning, the big issue for me is how many people in my ward are supporting me. I’m not worried about winning. “

Meanwhile, Rasbihari MLA Debashis Kumar is contesting from ward no. This Trinamool candidate is already ahead. Mala Roy is also ahead by a huge margin. He is the Trinamool candidate of ward no. Leading is BJP candidate Meena Devi Purohit. He is the candidate of ward no. Meena Devi Purohit also won from that seat in 2015. Jadavpur MLA Debabrata Majumder is contesting in ward no. 96 of Kolkata municipality. This grassroots candidate is already ahead in that ward.