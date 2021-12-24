KMC Election 2021: High Court directs commission to hold polls in Kolkata

#Kolkata: The BJP and CPIM have approached the Calcutta High Court simultaneously alleging terrorism in the Kolkata pre-poll (KMC Election 2021). In other words, the CPIM-BJP two parties are on the verge of going to court on charges of terrorism and vote rigging in the by-elections. At the heart of their complaint was the State Election Commission. This time the pressure on the commission increased in that case. A division bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the state election commission to preserve the CCTV, EVM, EVM control panel, diary of the presiding officer and the master roll of voters.

Not only that, the court also directed that CCTV cameras should be installed in all the booths of the remaining 114 municipalities of the state and its footage should also be preserved. Almost similar allegations were made by BJP and CPIM during the hearing of this case. The BJP and CPIM demanded that CCTV footage of all booths be preserved and audited by the central agency on the day of Kolkata Municipality polls on December 19. The Calcutta High Court responded to the opposition’s plea.

It was alleged in the High Court on behalf of Gerua Shibir that some of the booths did not have a Nota button on the EVM. The BJP did not get a single vote in many booths. The Gerua camp claims that this is not possible. The CPI (M) had alleged that their candidates were attacked but the commission did not take action.

However, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has already said in a meeting with the newly elected councilors, “No one in the whole country can cast such a peaceful vote. The police have done a good job. Thanks to Kolkata Police and State Election Commission. Even after the central forces came and voted, 18 of our workers died. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections in Kolkata (KMC Election 2021). Despite sporadic unrest in Kolkata on Sunday, polling day, the state Election Commission said the polls were peaceful. But the commission came under some pressure on the direction of the High Court.