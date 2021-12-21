KMC Election 2021: Non-partisan Tanima’s rate in Subrata Mukherjee’s ‘name’, Trinamool’s handsome again Baliganj-Joy

#Kolkata: In Baliganj, the Trinamool had finally fielded Sudarshan Mukherjee, the outgoing councilor in ward no. 7 of the late Subrata Mukherjee’s house. The name of Subrata’s sister Tanima Chattopadhyay was first announced in that ward. That’s how he started preaching and writing on the wall. In this situation, the party leadership told him to wait without any symbol. The matter began to get mixed up. After that, Trinamool removed Tanima and nominated Sudarshan. Tanima stood in the same center as an independent candidate in anger. But in the end Sudarshana won. Subrata Mukherjee’s beloved Trinamool candidate Sudarshana Mukherjee won in ward no. And the margin of victory stood at 4,332.

According to Trinamool sources, the proposal to field another relative of Subrata at the center came from within the family. That tension began to grow. In the end, Sudarshan was nominated again. Tanima won from Ward No. 8 last time. This time the Trinamool fielded another female candidate.

Sudarshana can easily blend in with the common man due to her long career of journalism for two decades. He used to bring up the stories of their joys and sorrows for the viewers and readers. He used that instinct as a councilor. With the residents of elite areas like Mandevilla Gardens or Baliganj Place, the slum dwellers of Kankulia or Jamir Lane, from the top to the bottom of the society, are handsome.

The councilor did not allow the residents of the neighborhood to be incensed, whether it was the violence of Corona Benazir or the disaster of Amphan-Yash. He worked from morning till night. Sudarshana Mukherjee got the benefit of it.