KMC Election 2021, TMC 6 MLA Candidate, Trinamool MLA candidate in the polls – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Ever since the Calcutta Municipality poll schedule was published, everyone has been looking at the Trinamool candidate list. Will the ‘one person, one post’ policy be followed in the Trinamool’s pre-poll candidate list? However, due to the importance of people’s faith and work, the ruling party’s candidate list has been included in the surprise (KMC Election 2021 | TMC 6 MLA Candidate). Because six MLAs and one MP (KMC Election 2021 | TMC 6 MLA Candidate) will contest in the pre-poll. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee herself has chosen the names of these six MLAs and one MP as candidates. (KMC Election 2021 | TMC 6 MLA Candidate)

According to the list of candidates, outgoing mayors Firhad Hakim, Debashis Kumar, Atin Ghosh and Debabrata Majumder will contest in the by-elections. Each of them has been elected MLA in the 21st general election. Apart from nominating these four candidates, the Trinamool has fielded two more party MLAs in the contest for councilor votes. South Kolkata MP Mala Roy will also contest in the by-elections. However, in the policy of one person, one position, time will tell which position they will hold next.

Lots of new faces are also being given place in the Trinamool’s candidate list this time. At the same time there is confidence in the old. Kartik Manna in Ward No. 1, Kakli Sen, wife of Shantanu Sen in Ward No. 2, Bishwarup Dey in Ward No. 47, Arup Chakraborty in Ward No. 96, Vaishwanar Chattopadhyay in Ward No. 91, Ananya Bandyopadhyay in Ward No. 109, Chinu Biswas in Ward No. 333 Sukant Das, Saurabh Basu, son of Chandrima Bhattacharya in ward no.

Debashis Kumar in Baliganj, Mala Roy in Rasbihari, Atin Ghosh in Maniktala, Firhad Hakim in Bhabanipur and Debabrata Majumder in Taliganj have also become candidates. Before announcing the list of Trinamool candidates on Friday, the top leadership of Trinamool held a long meeting at the party leader’s house in Kalighat. Apart from Mamata, the party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, voting strategist Prashant Kishore, party top leaders Perth Chatterjee and Sudip Banerjee were also present. After the meeting, Perth and Sudip announced the list of candidates for the party at a press conference in Kalighat. Perth said the list of candidates has been announced in 144 wards.