KMC Election Result 2021 Abhishek Banerjee: ‘There is no place for violence and hatred in Bengal’

Kolkata: The victory of the Trinamool Congress in the Calcutta by-elections with an absolute majority is almost over. All around, the grassroots activists and supporters are overjoyed with the victory. It is time to form a Trinamool board in Kolkata Municipality (KMC Election Result 2021 Abhishek Banerjee). Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee (KMC Election Result 2021 Abhishek Banerjee) thanked all the people of Kolkata after seeing the verdict of the people. He wrote in a tweet, 'People of Kolkata have once again proved that there is no place for hatred and violence in Bengal. I thank everyone for the blessing of such a great victory. We will not deviate from our goal for your development. Thank you Kolkata '(KMC Election Result 2021 Abhishek Banerjee).

Abhishek Banerjee gave a strong message on the allegation of unrest in the Kolkata polls by voting at the booth of Mitra Institution in Bhabanipur on Sunday. He said, ‘If there is video footage of unrest, bring it. The party will take action within 24 hours if anyone from the grassroots can prove that anyone is involved. Abhishek was heard assuring action even at the administrative level. On Tuesday, Abhishek put aside all those allegations and looked at the verdict of the people. He explained that the verdict of the people is the last word and the Trinamool Congress is on the side of the people.

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee also faced reporters on Tuesday. He said, ‘Democracy has won in the mass festival. In the days to come, Kolkata will show the way to the whole country. He claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had promised to do more for the people. He said the voting was in a festive mood in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress has virtually defeated all the opposition parties, including the BJP.

He also tweeted congratulations to the Trinamool’s winning mayoral council. Mamata wrote in the post, ‘This victory is the victory of democracy. I sincerely thank every voter for trusting us. ‘ Former mayor Firhad Hakim also congratulated the people on the verdict. He said, ‘Look, people have raised their hands and blessed us. The Trinamool has never won such a big victory before. Our victory margin has also increased a lot in terms of Assembly votes. So the bigger the victory, the more responsible we will be to the people. They have to work day and night to meet the expectations of the people. Responsibility towards people is our religion.