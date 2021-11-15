KMC Election: Who are the candidates in Kolkata-Howrah pre-poll, TMC top leadership clarified

#Kolkata: The success of the assembly vote must be measured But it is up to the party to decide who will be the candidate in the next general election. The top leadership of the grassroots has made it clear that the party will not tolerate any kind of chaos. Full polls will be held in Kolkata (KMC Election) and Howrah soon. Earlier, at the South Kolkata District Trinamool Vijaya Sammelan, the party’s state president said, “Kolkata and Howrah municipal elections will be held. Then there will be 117 more municipal elections. Whoever the party deems fit will be the candidate. No one is above the party’s decision.”

Speaking in front of the people’s representatives, the state president said, “In the last assembly elections, the people of Bengal have shown their confidence in Mamata Banerjee. Think about it. “

Besides, you don’t have to be confident. He gave the message to fight on the field In his words, “Long ago, Mamata Banerjee used to say that it is possible to occupy a big red house only after occupying a small red house. Now we are saying that if the small Lalbari is occupied, the grassroots of this state will have influence. So I would like to say to you that you will all work shoulder to shoulder to get good results in the possession of the small red house.

On the other hand, Firhad Hakim, Municipal Administrator of Kolkata Municipality and Minister of State for Transport, said, “Now there is no political party anywhere except the grassroots in the state. Many are behaving arrogantly thinking that. I am not talking about South Kolkata. Such a thought has come up somewhere in the state. Such thinking means arrogant behavior in you. “He added,” The grassroots did not come to power for arrogant behavior. Serve the people. Get to work. I know you will be annoyed in many ways. But do not bother to use them, give them work, give service. But we will be able to keep our party in power in this state for a long time to come. “