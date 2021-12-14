KMC Elections 2021: All booths in pre-poll, CCTV surveillance in strongroom, High Court directs commission

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed to install CCTV cameras in all booths in the Kolkata Municipal Election (KMC Elections 2021). On the same day, a division bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court directed the State Election Commission. In addition to all the booths, there will also be CCTV surveillance in the strong room

The Election Commission said in an all-party meeting that it had decided to install videography and CCTV in 25 to 30 per cent of the booths. However, the lawyers of the commission told the High Court on the same day that the commission was ready to install CCTV in all the booths if the court wanted. State Advocate General Soumendranath Mukherjee said they had no objection to the commission’s decision.

There will be a total of 4842 polling stations in the Kolkata municipal elections In addition, there should be 365 additional polling stations A division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed to bring CCTV in the Strong Room at all polling stations, knowing the position of the commission.

Devdatta Maji, a BJP candidate from Chowrangi constituency in the Assembly elections, had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court seeking CCTV surveillance in all the booths. The plaintiff BJP leader had argued that post-poll violence had taken place in the state after the Assembly elections. In this situation, it is necessary to have CCTV in all the booths for safe voting

Plaintiff’s lawyer Shubhbrat Chowdhury said, “The court accepted our request and ordered to install CCTV in all the booths. That recording will be 6 to the commission If there is any disturbance during the voting, then we can bring these CCTV footage as evidence and show it to the court.