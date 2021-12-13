KMC Elections 2021: Bajimat’s goal in surprise, Trinamool’s last-minute star-touch in Kolkata polls!

#Kolkata: The rest of the campaign is in full swing for four more days. The Trinamool Congress took special tactics to create a storm in the campaign for the last Lagna. Every day on the television screen with whom everyone in the house is seen The stars of that familiar face are campaigning for the grassroots. Trinamool had given tickets to more than one star in the assembly polls. Many of them are winning MLAs. Despite losing the election battle, the stars who are handling the organizational responsibilities are also in the twin flower camps. All those star legislators-organizers are also stepping in to campaign for the Kolkata Pur polls.

The stars will share the campaign in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipality. Soham Chakraborty, Kanchan Mallick and Trina Saha have already started campaigning in Ward No. 101. Among them Soham is MLA of Chandipur and Kanchan is MLA of Uttarpara. Raj Chakraborty was campaigning in a multi-storey residence in Kasba-Ruby area on Sunday. Jun Malia is holding small meetings in multiple places. In the north, another star MLA Lovely Maitradhya has been seen campaigning for Anindya Raut. His daughter Deblina and son-in-law Gaurab Chatterjee can be seen campaigning for South Kolkata Trinamool president Debashish Kumar. Ditipriya Roy, also known as Rani Rasmoni, is also scheduled to do several road shows.

The Trinamool Congress does not want to leave any gap in the campaign even though the polls are at the local level. So the candidates want to campaign with the characters that people meet every day in the series. The team has already made a final list of who will be promoting where. Tapas Roy and Debashish Kumar, two presidents from North Kolkata and South Kolkata, are campaigning according to the schedule.

Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are scheduled to take to the streets in the last week of the election campaign After returning from Goa, Abhishek planned to hold two processions in North and South Kolkata. The next 15th and 16th may be the procession. On the other hand, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee can hold one meeting each in North and South Kolkata.