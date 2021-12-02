KMC Elections 2021: ‘Don’t ruin your self-esteem’, says Firhad to Subrata Mukherjee’s sister! But why?

#Kolkata: After the announcement of the schedule for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC Elections 2021) elections, the Trinamool Congress announced the names of the candidates for all the wards of Kolkata Municipality. But on the last day of nomination, Ward No. 8 of Calcutta Municipality was the focus of discussion. According to the announcement of Trinamool Congress, Tanima Chatterjee was made Trinamool candidate in that ward. Tanima, sister of late Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee.

After announcing her name, Tanimadevi wrote her name on a wall in front of Dada Subrata Mukherjee’s club Ekdalia Evergreen. But rumors started circulating on Sunday night that the Trinamool candidate would be shifted to ward no. After that there was a ward in the area of ​​late Subrata Mukherjee in the center of humming and practice called Nanan. Though the last day of submission of nominations on Wednesday was full of speculations, the whole day remained a tense moment.

Sudarshan Mukherjee, the outgoing councilor of ward no. After staying for several hours, Sudarshana left the survey building. Even though the nomination was submitted at the beginning of the day, Sudarshana did not want to open her mouth about any political party or the reason for this sudden decision.

He came to a function under the banner of Trinamool Congress as soon as the time for submission of nominations was over. Meanwhile, Tanima Chattopadhyay also came to the survey building with a picture of Subrata Mukherjee at around 1.30 pm towards the end of the nomination submission period.

Tanimadevi said she would leave the survey building shortly after 3pm to submit her nomination. He said that as he did not get the party symbol, he would contest as an independent candidate in ward no. 8 of Kolkata municipality. The party symbol was also taken back from him on Sunday. Tanima said that Subrata Mukherjee had promised not to give tickets to Sudarshan Mukherjee to survive, but Sudarshan did not want to comment on the matter. On the last day of submission of nominations, the Survey Building in Alipore witnessed a dramatic moment with the ticket of Trinamool Congress in Ward No. 8 of Kolkata Municipality. However, Firhad Hakim, the state transport minister, said to Tanimadevi, “Don’t lose your dignity. What will you do as an independent? Can’t win. Withdraw the name from it. Think about your self-esteem. “