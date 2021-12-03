KMC Elections 2021: In the plan of the Legislative Assembly, Kolkata Municipality, the grassroots eye of the ‘trump card’ in every ward!

#Kolkata: Kolkata pre-vote is knocking on the door. And in this vote too, the women’s vote is going to be the trump card of the grassroots. 19 lakh 30 thousand 441 women voters in Kolkata city area. Males 21 lakh 17 thousand 738 people. The total number of voters is 40 lakh 46 thousand 352 people. That is, about 50% of the total voters are women. Ward No. 6 has the highest number of female voters in Kolkata Pur area. 44 thousand 743 people. And, the lowest number of female voters is in ward number 49, 4 thousand 417 people.

Ward based female voter accounts:

Wards 1-43 1) Below 5 thousand – 2 wards (22 and 42)

2) 5 to 10 thousand – 24 wards

3) More than 10 thousand to 15 thousand – 8 wards

4) More than 15 thousand less than 20 thousand – 5 wards

5) More than 20 thousand 5 wards

Wards 44 to 6

1) 3 wards in number class (45, 49 and 6)

2) 18 wards in number class

3) 6 wards in number class

4) 10 wards in number class

5) 6 wards in number class

Wards 8 to 131

1) In number class — no

2) In number class – 3 wards

3) 18 wards in number class

4) 18 wards in number class

5) 9 wards in number class

Wards 132 to 144

1) In number class – no

2) In number class – 4

3) In number class – 6

4) In number class – 2

5) No in number class —

স্প This is clear from the statistics

এলাকায় There are 20 out of 144 wards in Kolkata municipality area where there are more than 20,000 female voters.

★ There are a total of 60 wards between 10 thousand and 20 thousand.

★ There are small and big slums in KMC area, for example, Kashipur in the north, Belgachhia in about 15 wards starting from Maniktala. In about 6 wards of Central Kolkata like Antali, Beleghata, Park Circus, Tangra, Tapsia.

In more than 20 wards of South Kolkata, Kalighat, Chetla, Bhabanipur, Ekbalpur, Khidirpur, Metiabruz.

তার Mamta Lakshmi’s treasure, health partner project can have a significant impact.

প্রকল্প Projects like Rupashree, Kanyashree will also get extra importance.

পর After the change of left era, left vote in slum and colony area has been in the possession of Mamata Banerjee for a long time.