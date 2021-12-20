KMC Elections 2021: Is re-election in Kolkata as demanded by BJP? The decision was announced by the State Election Commission

#Kolkata: Opposition groups called for a boycott of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC Elections 2021) election. On Sunday, the state election commission said the vote was peaceful despite sporadic unrest on polling day. However, state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari went to the commission’s office on Sunday night and warned them to hold re-election if they could. But the state election commission on Monday made it clear that there would be no re-election in Kolkata. Because according to the commission, except for one or two sporadic incidents, the Kolkata vote was generally peaceful. The role of the police has even been praised by the commission.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said in a statement that “there is no re-election in any of the booths in Kolkata.” The decision was taken after the opposition, especially the BJP, had scrutinized allegations of CCTV shutdown, vote-rigging and rigged voting.

Read more: The vote is over, the responsibility is now completely different Firhad Hakim! ‘Companion’ Munnabhai

Going to cast her vote on Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said, “Voting took place in a festive mood. Opponents are acting. All these allegations are baseless. Kolkata police is the best, they have proved it again today. ” On Sunday afternoon, the police got into an argument with Shuvendu Adhikari at his home in Saltale. After that he went to Raj Bhavan and then to the State Election Commission but Shuvendu shouted ‘the last nail in the coffin of democracy’. However, it is not yet clear whether the BJP will approach the court over the allegations.

Read more: Abhishek assures tough action if anyone from the grassroots gets involved in unrest

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress will take stern action if anyone from the party is involved in the sporadic unrest in the by-elections. Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has given such a strong message. However, Abhishek 7 asked the opposition for proof for him He further claimed that nothing has happened in Kolkata as compared to the unrest in Tripura The BJP, however, is reluctant to accept that. However, it has become clear that re-election is not taking place in Calcutta as they claim.