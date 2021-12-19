December 19, 2021

KMC Elections 2021: The name of surprise in Mamata-Abhishek’s booth is Ashir Bijit Roy Chowdhury, he is the ‘first’ on the morning of voting.

#Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Elections (KMC Elections 2021) started from 8 am. Due to the holiday on Sunday, the traditional picture of voting is still not available in many ward booths. Gradually, however, a small line began to appear in many booths. In the meantime, at the Mitra Institution, known as Mamata Banerjee’s booth, at seven o’clock in the morning, a very spectacular scene. (Information and photo: Kamalika Sengupta)



