KMC Elections 2021 TMC Candidate and Minister filed his nomination | “I have no rival”! Firhad Hakim’s fight with his own margin, expressed gratitude by submitting nomination … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Election is in full swing. The massive propaganda campaign has started. The campaign has started since the publication of the list of the two warring parties. Nomination is in progress. On Monday, Firhad Hakim, a Trinamool candidate from Ward No. 72 of Kolkata Municipality, submitted his nomination at Alipore Survey Building. He was accompanied by his wife and daughter. Before the nomination, Firhad Hakim also marched with the party workers from Chetla.

Firhad Hakim has been campaigning on the premises since Sunday. Firhad Hakim, a minister of state and a candidate for the ward, started campaigning for the by-polls from ward no. 72 with his daughter on Sunday. He toured the municipal ward and made public contact with the local people.

I’ve always been Of the People, By the People & For the People and I can’t thank my family & each home in Ward 82 enough for always staying beside me and my leader MataMamataOfficial for placing her faith on me. pic.twitter.com/dDusVeVWVu – FIRHAD HAKIM (irFirhadHakim) November 29, 2021

Firhad Hakim said, “I have been the councilor of this ward for 25 years. My politics started from this area. The people here never let me down. No one is fighting with me here, I am fighting with myself to increase the margin every year. ”

Besides, she made it clear on the day, “Mamata Banerjee has given opportunities to new candidates keeping in mind the future. We will not live all our lives. We will pass on the experience we have gathered to the next generation. Even if we don’t, our ideal will last a lifetime. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

Incidentally, the total number of councilors who did not get grassroots tickets is 36. The reason for not getting tickets of these councilors has also been clarified in the campaign by Firhad Hakim, the former mayor and the mayor of the outgoing Purbord and the candidate for the Purvot. Already dropped out of the candidate list, two outgoing councilors are voting for the Congress symbol. Asked about this, Firhad said, “The less said about the Congress now, the better. The party did not field candidates who lost public support in the polls. In fact, they have no contact with people. “People who are angry or who behave arrogantly are left out.”

Firhad Hakim added, “Congress is now fielding candidates from the grassroots who did not get tickets. If that is the case, then it is clear how the Congress wants to survive. So those who are going to Congress are lame players. They want to take the field with the player thrown in our sideline. “